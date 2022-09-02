TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Payroll & Tax Services Hiring Graduate Assistant

Payroll & Tax Services is hiring for a part-time Graduate Assistant. 

Primary duties include the following:

  • Assist with maintaining the TimeClock Plus system.
  • Provide support to departmental end users utilizing TimeClock Plus.
  • Assist with updating the Payroll & Tax Services website and Raiderlink/Webraider portal tab.
  • Provide desktop support and troubleshooting to users within Payroll & Tax Services.
  • Help create ad hoc queries and Cognos reports to benefit the department.
  • Work the front desk when needed, distributing checks and answering questions.
Requirements:
  • Currently enrolled as a graduate student.
  • Effective verbal and written communication skills.
  • Knowledgeable about database concepts and web design.
  • Proficient with Microsoft Office applications.
Interested candidates, please send a resume and cover letter to support.payrollservices@ttu.edu.
Posted:
2/9/2022

Originator:
Kyle Bell

Email:
kyle.bell@ttu.edu

Department:
Payroll and Tax Services


