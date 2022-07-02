If you are interested in being an Intramural Outdoor Soccer Official. Here is your opportunity.

Please feel free to invite other Texas Tech students who you think may be interested. Below is the information for the first night of training and the dress for training is casual/athletic attire.

Outdoor Soccer Training • Tuesday, February 8th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Student Rec Center Room 201

The first night of training will consist of a general overview of University Recreation and Sport Programs, the rules of the sport and a basic overview of officiating the sport. We will also discuss the remainder of the training schedule as well as other important dates for the position and hiring information. Please note, our trainings are in place of a traditional interview. Attending training does not guarantee you will receive the position.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to the Sport Programs office at 806-742-2945. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Posted:

2/7/2022



Originator:

Donavon Hailey



Email:

Donavon.Hailey@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Rec Sports Programming

