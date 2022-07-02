Young Conservatives of Texas at Texas Tech

The Young Conservative of Texas (YCT) is a political organization active both on campus and in the community. At our meeting, we will be discussing the relationship between sports and politics as it pertains to affirmative action and the public response to these actions. Anyone is invited as long as they are tolerant of others' views.

If you would like more information on our organization, please fill out the Google Form linked below:

docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd4rnyXtlB5sw7rbUgN7VPp3A7j63i-jxwGYp8Iua0UoF4qFg/viewform



2/7/2022



Originator:

Lucas McCleary



Email:

lumcclea@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/7/2022



Location:

SUB Senate Room



