Sigma Delta Pi is the country's largest collegiate foreign language honor society, and our chapter is recruiting members for this semester. Alpha Pi has been an Honor Chapter, one of the highest honors, for 17 consecutive years. If you are passionate about Spanish language, literature, linguistics, etc. this is the society for you!

Interested members must meet the following requirements:



1. Each must have completed three years of study of college-level Spanish (eighteen semester credit hours) or the equivalent thereof, including at least three semester hours of a course in Hispanic literature or Hispanic culture and civilization at the junior (third-year) level. A student may be admitted to active membership while still enrolled in the second junior-level course if all other requirements have been met and if the instructor of the course certifies that the student's work is of "B" or "A" quality.



2. The candidate for active membership must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0-point scale in all Spanish courses taken and a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2.



3. Graduate students who have been unconditionally admitted to a degree-granting program may be elected to membership upon completion of two graduate courses in Spanish with an average that, if continued, will make them eligible for a graduate degree.



4. Sigma Delta Pi does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, sex, age, or disability.

Some additional benefits of joining Sigma Delta Pi include:



• Exclusive access to Sigma Delta Pi's growing scholarship program comprising annual undergraduate awards (approximately 30) for summer study in Spain, Mexico, and Ecuador (locations subject to change) and research grants for graduate students.



• Members are eligible to apply for $500 merit-based scholarships from the Washington Internship Institute (WII) for the ACHS/WII Internship Program.



• Bolstered credentials for any professional field, including business. For example, see the Qualifications Standards for General Schedule Positions at the website of the United States Office of Personnel Management.



• Eligibility for the Gabriela Mistral Award, a signal honor available to one outstanding member per chapter annually.



• Leadership opportunities through election to chapter offices and the direction of various chapter projects (see handbook for ideas) that may lead to such national distinctions as the Honor Chapter award, the Premio Ignacio y Sophie Galbis, and the Premio Frida Kahlo.



• Supportive network of regional and national officers to provide guidance for chapter activities and Society-related issues.



• Possibilities to recognize outstanding faculty of Hispanic Studies or members of one's local community who have made exceptional efforts in furthering Sigma Delta Pi's mission.



• Opportunities to participate in Sigma Delta Pi's annual informative session, held in conjunction with the Kentucky Foreign Language Conference, and the triennial convention, held in conjunction with the annual meeting of the AATSP.

Nominations or self-nominations are accepted by February 15, 2022, by emailing Dr. William Javier Rodriguez Nieves at rod33086@ttu.edu or Dr. Comfort Pratt at c.pratt@ttu.edu. Nominations must show proof of the requirements in their nomination emails.



