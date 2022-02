Zoom link | meeting ID: 914 639 61151 | passcode: 578808 For more information, please contact Dr. Victoria Surliuga, World Cinema and Italian Program Coordinator, at victoria.surliuga@ttu.edu The World Cinema and Italian Programs, the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures, and Women’s & Gender Studies at Texas Tech University invite you to an online presentation of filmmaker Sonali Gulati’s film I Am. With the participation of Professor Sonali Gulati, Virginia Commonwealth University | www.sonalifilm.com Posted:

2/7/2022



Originator:

VICTORIA Surliuga



Email:

victoria.surliuga@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 2/16/2022



Location:

online



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental