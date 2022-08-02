Tech College Republicans First Spring Meeting!

David Glasheen will be joining the Tech College Republicans at our first meeting of the semester TONIGHT at 7:00! Mr. Glasheen is running for State Representative of House District 84 in Lubbock, TX. We are meeting in the Brazos room of the student union building on TTU's campus, which is located on the second floor of the SUB. If you would like to learn more about TCR, join our email list for bi-weekly meeting notifications, or to join our GroupMe, then contact us anytime! Come join the best party on campus!

2/8/2022



Ashley Davidson



Ashley.Davidson@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 2/8/2022



Brazos Room at the Student Union Building



