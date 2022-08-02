Looking for individuals interested in participating in study on Biphobia

As part of an undergraduate research study through the anthropology department, I'm interested in interviewing anyone who has experienced Biphobia or identifies as Bisexual. This research study is trying to gauge the differences in Biphobia or Binegativity between LGBTQIA+ and Heterosexual communities and how those differences relate to personal aesthetic. Interviews won't take more than 40-60 minutes and all information shared will be protected and kept anonymous. If interested please email me at Natalie.West@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

2/8/2022



Originator:

Natalie West



Email:

Natalie.West@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





