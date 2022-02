Join us for the study Abroad Expo! We'll give information on how to earn college credits in Spain, Jordan & Costa Rica. We'll also provide information on how to find a career abroad and earn the Global Readiness Certificate. Presentations are at the start of every hour from 9:00am – 12:00pm in the Qualia Room (basement, room 09) at the CMLL building, just west of the Main Library. Posted:

2/7/2022



Chris Vasquez-Wright



Christopher.Vasquez-Wright@ttu.edu



CMLL



Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 2/9/2022



CMLL building, just west of the Main Library.



Academic

Student Employment/Career Opportunities