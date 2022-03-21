The Meet, Greet and Teach is a networking event that gives Texas Tech students a chance to connect with school district hiring representatives who will be at the Teacher Job Fair the next day! Take advantage of this opportunity to develop rapport with employers and learn more about the education field.

Date: Monday, March 21, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM

Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Attire: Business Smart Attire Encouraged

To register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Ashley Penner or call us at (806)742-2210.