The Meet, Greet and Teach is a networking event that gives Texas Tech students a chance to connect with school district hiring representatives who will be at the Teacher Job Fair the next day! Take advantage of this opportunity to develop rapport with employers and learn more about the education field. Date: Monday, March 21, 2022 Time: 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Attire: Business Smart Attire Encouraged If you have any questions, please email Ashley Penner or call us at (806)742-2210. Posted:

