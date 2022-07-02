The purpose of LPHI is to inform and educate Lubbock youth about local, national, and global public health problems; to empower them to positively impact their community; address public health misinformation; and engage the community directly through volunteering efforts. We will accomplish this through presentations and demonstrations for Texas Tech University students, students in local schools, and other members of the community. We want to enable the next generation to make informed decisions regarding public health issues and personal health issues.



