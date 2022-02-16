Hello!

Want to help your fellow Red Raiders?





You're invited to participate in the 3rd Annual CANstruction Competition benefitting Raider Red's Food Pantry on February 16th and 17th in the SUB Ballroom. This competition brings the fun and creativity of a construction contest together with providing a much-needed, non-perishable food items to the Raider Red's Food Pantry.





February is National Canned Food Month, which is when most food banks and pantries lose most of the items that were provided during November and December.





Each team designs and builds a structure out of unopened, non-perishable items. You can build something as small or as large as you want out of food items you collect. At the end of the event, prizes will be given out in several categories.





Anyone can sign up a team including student organizations, residence halls, faculty/staff, fraternities, and sororities. More information can be found on the TechConnect signup page





If you have any questions, please contact Preethi Kasilingam (pkasilin@ttu.edu)