The Student Involvement office is seeking student leaders who are passionate about student organizations and helping their peers also become involved in student organizations.

The Involvement Ambassador program is accepting applications for student leaders to represent Student Involvement in department activities and recruitment efforts. Ambassador applicants must be full-time students, with a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA, who can serve 2-4 hours per week on Ambassador tasks, such as (but not limited to) departmental programming, student org fairs, campus resource fairs, and other campus-wide activities representing the Student Involvement office. Benefits include departmental “swag”, professional reference letters, and a stipend of $500.

Interested students can apply through the Involvement Ambassador Application in TechConnect - application is now open. Please apply or forward this opportunity to students could be interested. For more information, please email Amy Prause, Assistant Director of Student Involvement – amy.prause@ttu.edu.