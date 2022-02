Volunteer w/ Student Activities Board as we create kits to be donated to the Children's Home of Lubbock. Feel free to also bring your own donations. For a complete list of needed items, go to @TTUSAB on instagram and follow the link in Bio.

Posted:

2/11/2022



Originator:

Maya Johnson



Email:

joh22976@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/11/2022



Location:

Copy Mail in the SUB



Categories

Student Organization

Student Organization