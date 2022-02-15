Applicants may choose from over 140 countries for study, independent research, or teaching English abroad. The grant includes:

· round-trip transportation

· monthly room and board stipend

· health coverage

All interested undergraduate and graduate Texas Tech students must follow the internal process to apply.*

Join us today at 10:00 AM to receive guidance and advice on the application process. Email us at pesa@ttu.edu to register.

*For more information about the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, visit www.fulbrightstudent.ttu.edu.