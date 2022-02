Student Activities Board is about to start our process for selecting the Homecoming theme for next year. We're asking the TTU community to send theme ideas for consideration.

Send ideas to: Kadedown@ttu.edu

If you'd like to see previous homecoming themes follow the link below https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Homecoming/history/themes.php Posted:

2/10/2022



Originator:

Kaden Downing



Email:

kadedown@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Athletics

Student Organization