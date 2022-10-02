Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, will present Guapa by Caridad Svich, directed by Carlos Medina-Maldonado. Performances will be held February 8-13 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine Devitt Black Box Theatre located in the Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex.

The play will also be live-streamed, Thursday-Saturday. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for Guapa are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets to in-person performances are available for Texas Tech students.

Tickets to the Live-streamed performances can be purchased at ShowTix4U.com.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.