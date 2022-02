On February 9th we will provide information on the study abroad program in Jordan. Rula Al-Hmoud will provide information at a table from 10:00am – 1:00pm, first floor of CMLL. She will give a presentation at 12:00pm on the exciting opportunity to learn Arabic in Jordan. The presentation will be held in the Qualia room (Basement of CMLL, Room 09). Contact Rula for more information at rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu Posted:

2/9/2022



Originator:

Chris Vasquez-Wright



Email:

Christopher.Vasquez-Wright@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/9/2022



Location:

CMLL Building, just west of the Main Library



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic