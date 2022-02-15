In celebration of Black History Month, The Office of Institutional Diversity will present: “An Evening with Kevin Richardson” as part of the Black History Month African American Lecture Series on Tuesday, February 15th at 7:00 p.m. in the Texas Tech School of Law Lanier Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. The event will also be available via Zoom. To register click here .

Kevin Richardson was only a teenager when he was wrongfully arrested, charged, and sentenced as a member of the group known as "The Central Park Five". The convictions were later overturned and "The Exonerated Five" received restitution from the City of New York. The Netflix mini-series, "When They See Us" shed light on the injustices that he and the others endured.

Richardson is now an advocate for criminal justice reform and uses his personal experience with false coercions and unjust convictions to bring about change. He has partnered with the Innocence Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to exonerating wrongfully convicted people through DNA testing.

For more information contact Cory Powell at cory.powell@ttu.edu or 806-834-0991.