Texas Tech University Libraries will host an Open Education (Open Ed) Week Virtual Conference to celebrate the amazing efforts on campus, and acknowledge the barriers to student success that are created by the high cost of course materials. Open Education Week, launched by Open Education Global, is an annual worldwide celebration that provides an opportunity for learning and collaboration within the open education community.

The Open Ed Virtual Conference will take place on Zoom March 7-11 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. each day.

For more information please visit our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/oer/OpenEdWeek.php

Proposals are be due February 18, 2022.

Contact libraries.oer@ttu.edu if you have any questions.

SUBMIT YOUR PROPOSAL HERE