We are conducting a study on project descriptions in crowdfunding platforms, and we will need two independent raters to code project stories based on a list of characteristics. The raters must be graduate students from Media and Communication College or certified SLPs. They must also be native speakers of English language.

There will be a training session before the raters begin their work and we will be supervising them along the way.

We have a modest funding, but we will be happy to pay them the maximum amount that the ISQS department allows (i.e., $10 an hour). We anticipate we need them for about four weeks (80 hours).

We are working on the details of the coding process, but we will need to find our raters now because of a deadline on our research fund.

