International Student Free Lunch

All International students at Tech are invited to join us for FREE LUNCH every Thursday at TechBSM from 11:30am-1:00pm. Hope you will join us! 

 This announcement is represented by Tech Baptist Student Ministries, a registered student organization. 
2/17/2022

Justin Kennon

Justin.Kennon@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/17/2022

TechBSM Building - 2401 13th Street (1 block behind Varsity Bookstore)

