The interdisciplinary minor/concentration in Human Sciences guides and encourages students to understand the foundation of enhancing and improving the human condition. The curriculum integrates courses based on 3 specific learning outcomes: Human Condition, Communicate Life, and Create Change.

The minor is 18 hours and offers courses from Addictive Disorder & Recovery Sciences, Personal Financial Planning, and Human Development & Family Sciences. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/human_sciences/minor.php