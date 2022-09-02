These awards provide annual recognition to faculty, staff, and students for contributions to the creation of inclusive environments and programs that advance the climate of diversity, equity, and inclusion within Texas Tech.

Three students will be awarded a $500 scholarship.

A $1,500 professional development award will be given to a staff member.

A $2,500 research award will be given to a one tenured faculty member and one tenure-track faculty member.

Nominations open January 27 and close March 1 with a reception on April 14.

For more information or to nominate someone, please visit https://bit.ly/3LjGQ3Z.