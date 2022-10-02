|
The Student Activities Board presents Red Raider Showcase! Showcase is a fun event where fellow Red Raiders showcase their talents for a chance to win first and second place prizes! The show is open to anyone who would like to join. All attendees have a chance to win fun and exciting raffle prizes!
|Posted:
2/10/2022
Originator:
Loni Crosby
Email:
loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Union and Activities
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 2/10/2022
Location:
Student Union Allen Theatre
Categories