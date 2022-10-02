TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Student Activities Board presents Red Raider Showcase! Showcase is a fun event where fellow Red Raiders showcase their talents for a chance to win first and second place prizes! The show is open to anyone who would like to join. All attendees have a chance to win fun and exciting raffle prizes!
Posted:
2/10/2022

Originator:
Loni Crosby

Email:
loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 2/10/2022

Location:
Student Union Allen Theatre


