We are currently recruiting participants for an in-person study to investigate the variation in muscle strength during dynamic fatiguing exercise. You will receive $50 cash for participating.





All participants must be between 19 and 45 years of age, and must have no history of neurological, muscular, cardiac, or circulatory diseases/disorders/injuries.





Participants will go to the TTU Department of Industrial Engineering for a 25-minute introductory/training session and then return 5 times over the next 5 weeks for 40-minute experimental sessions each time. At the conclusion of the 5th experimental session, they will be paid $50.





Research participation is voluntary and confidential. The TTU Human Protection Research Program and Institutional Review Board have approved of this study and the COVID mitigation procedures for this study.



