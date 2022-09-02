Microsoft is moving their “To Do” infrastructure to a more efficient service. For the best experience across all devices and to avoid issues with cross-device syncing, mobile and desktop “To Do” apps must be updated to version 2.49 or higher before February 15, 2022. While older “To Do” apps will continue to work, synchronization will stop after this date and any changes made to tasks in older apps will be lost.





Since “To Do” tasks are also linked with Outlook Android and iOS apps, these apps need to be updated to the latest versions as well.





The TTU IT Division recommends updating your Microsoft “To Do” apps as quickly as possible to prevent any disruption in service. You may find information on updating your devices at https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/important-updates-are-available-for-microsoft-to-do-apps-e5cdff3d-caba-4018-a089-774132900646





For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



