Join us for a public lecture by restorative justice practitioner sujatha baliga. In her most recent position as the Director of the Restorative Justice Project at Impact Justice, sujatha helped communities across the nation implement restorative justice alternatives to juvenile detention and zero-tolerance school discipline policies. Today, she is dedicated to using this approach to end child sexual abuse and intimate partner violence. sujatha's visit to Texas Tech was sponsored by the School of Law, the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication, Student Affairs, the Honors College, the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center.

A streaming option is available and you can register at https://ttu.elementlms.com/all-events/ Posted:

3/16/2022



Molly Jacobs



Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/24/2022



School of Law Lanier Auditorium, Room 153



Lectures & Seminars

