We are conducting research to learn whether walking mechanics change when tasked with manipulating an IV pole or when connected to an automated IV pole. We would like you to help us with this research. We are seeking participation from older adults (> 65 years old) who are able to stand and walk without assistance for at least 20 minutes. If you meet that requirement, we would like you to help us with this research.

You will be asked to visit the laboratory on one occasion, for a total time commitment of 60-90 minutes. We will ask you to allow us to adhere small reflective markers to anatomical locations and walk over-ground through a doorway without an IV pole and again while manipulating an IV pole. Finally, you will walk with an automated IV pole following you. We will record your gait mechanics during approximately 20 walking trials.

There is a $45 cash compensation for your time if you choose to volunteer for this study. Your participation is completely voluntary and there are no direct benefits for your participation aside from the compensation. You can skip parts of the research you are not comfortable with and stop at any time.

We appreciate your time and effort for this research study. Please contact our project coordinator, Katie Harris (katrihar@ttu.edu), if you are interested in participating or would like more information.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.