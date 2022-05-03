Self-Defense Seminar, open to all adults!

The Tech Martial Arts Club is excited to announce they will be hosting a basic self-defense seminar for all adults 18+. No previous experience necessary, this seminar will focus on practical techniques to apply in real world scenarios. It is taught by highly experienced black-belts who have spent decades training in their respective arts as well as teaching self-defense trainings for the military, law enforcement, and other public sectors. It will take place March 5th with the first class starting at 10am and will end at 4pm (with a break from 12-2pm). Our goal was to make self defense as affordable as possible and so it is 15 dollars per person for the day and half off for Tech students (With valid student ID). All that you need to bring is a water bottle, athletic clothes, and yourself! Please contact us with any questions. Hope to see you there!

Registration Link: https://forms.office.com/r/YC4gqPJ01a

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

2/23/2022



Originator:

Jessica LaFond



Email:

jessica.lafond@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 3/5/2022



Location:

TTU Rec Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Athletics

Lectures & Seminars

Student Organization

