Love Data week takes place February 14-18, 2022. The theme this year is, “Data is for everyone.” Share your plans using “#LoveData22”!

Events:

· Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 18 - Adopt a Dataset begins

· Tuesday, Feb. 15, 1 p.m. - Tweet Chat “Data is for everyone”

· Wednesday, Feb. 16, noon - Webinar: “Arts Production in an Era of Crowdfunding: Introduction to Data from Kickstarter Platform”

· Thursday, Feb. 17, noon- Webinar: “Data: Wasit Love at First Sight?”

Library Data Resources and Services:

· Data Management Services

· Data Visualization Resources

· Open Data and Open Science Resources

· Texas Data Repository