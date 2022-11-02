Our two-day event (February 25 and 26, 2022) will feature keynote addresses from:

Anna Huerta , Senior Design Director at EA/Maxis

· Dr. Phillip Penix-Tadsen, Associate Professor of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of Delaware

· Dr. Jose Zagal, Professor of Entertainment Arts and Engineering at the University of Utah

· Dr. Adrienne Shaw , Associate Professor of Media Studies at Temple University.





The symposium will also feature 5 panels with research presentations and discussions related to the topic.





The symposium will be both face-to-face and online (hybrid). It is free and open to the public, but registration is required.





For more information and to register, please visit

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/research/hihic/events/gaming/

More information is available from Prof. Kent Wilkinson at kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu or Javier Morales at javimora@ttu.edu