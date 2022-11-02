Our two-day event (February 25 and 26, 2022) will feature keynote addresses from:
· Dr. Phillip Penix-Tadsen, Associate Professor of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of Delaware
· Dr. Jose Zagal, Professor of Entertainment Arts and Engineering at the University of Utah
· Dr. Adrienne Shaw, Associate Professor of Media Studies at Temple University.
The symposium will also feature 5 panels with research presentations and discussions related to the topic.
The symposium will be both face-to-face and online (hybrid). It is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
For more information and to register, please visit
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/research/hihic/events/gaming/
More information is available from Prof. Kent Wilkinson at kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu or Javier Morales at javimora@ttu.edu