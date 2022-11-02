TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Hispanic & Latin American Video Gaming Experience - Feb. 25 & 26

The Hispanic & Latin American Video Gaming Experience: Imagery, Industry & Audience symposium is a joint effort of the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication and Game Design Culture program in the College of Media & Communication.  Our aim for this unique event is to elevate and center the study of Hispanic culture in the U.S. and Latin American video gaming and to catalyze scholarship as well as creative development in this dynamic and profitable media sector. The College is also growing academic, and community programming focused on gaming culture, including a newly renovated gaming and esports lab that will open later this spring. 

Our two-day event (February 25 and 26, 2022) will feature keynote addresses from:

·       Dr. Phillip Penix-Tadsen, Associate Professor of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of Delaware

·       Dr. Jose Zagal, Professor of Entertainment Arts and Engineering at the University of Utah

·       Dr. Adrienne Shaw, Associate Professor of Media Studies at Temple University.


The symposium will also feature 5 panels with research presentations and discussions related to the topic.


The symposium will be both face-to-face and online (hybrid).  It is free and open to the public, but registration is required.  


For more information and to register, please visit   

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/research/hihic/events/gaming/

 

More information is available from Prof. Kent Wilkinson at kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu or Javier Morales at javimora@ttu.edu
