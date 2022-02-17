The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a Dell educational virtual event, including a product roadmap on Thursday, February 17. TTU has a longstanding strategic partnership with Dell, offering discounted and preconfigured devices, laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, printers, electronics, and accessories to the TTU community. Dell also extends the discount to the TTU community for personal purchases. Please visit our site for more information on products and pricing.

The educational event will include the following topics from Dell professionals:

Product Portfolio - New Products and Features

New Docking Station Products

Server and Storage Roadmap

Engage with Dell: Questions & Answers

Event Details

Date: Thursday, February 17

Time: 2pm-4pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu), and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.