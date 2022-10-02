TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The 60-hour MEd in Clinical Mental Health Counseling prepares future licensed professional counselors to work in a number of different settings that can attain licensure in ANY state! With the events of the last few years, the need for compassionate and qualified mental health professionals has never been greater. Contact us today for more information on our nationally accredited program and to explore your future career! https://www.depts.ttu.edu/education/graduate/psychology-and-leadership/counselor_education/counselor_education_mental_health.php

2/10/2022

Lauren Brownell

lauren.brownell@ttu.edu

EDUC Comm PR


