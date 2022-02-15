Office of the Registrar Seeking Student Assistant

Job Requirements: Applicant must be available to work Summer 2022.

Complete student requests regarding TSI compliance, test scores, andTSI status updates.

Enter student test scores in Banner and determine TSI statuses for new students, transfer students, and visiting students.

Work cooperatively with supervisor to resolve issues related to TSIcompliance. Serve as primary back up to supervisor as needed.

Provide customer service to students that need assistance with TSIinquiries, academic testing questions, test score questions, andcompliance questions.

Analyze transfer transcripts to determine if students have satisfi ed TSIrequirements with transfer coursework.

Represent the Offi ce of the Registrar at on-campus events such asConnect Tech and Red Raider Orientation to assist students with TSIinquiries, as well as other Offi ce of the Registrar inquiries.

Scanning and maintenance of student records in Xtender imagingsystem.

Maintain direct communication with TSI Developmental Educationoffi ce, Academic Testing Services, Student Life (Red Raider Orientation)for TSI advising, students' TSI statuses, and student needs forcompliance during RRO events.

Support the ServicePlus philosophy of Texas Tech. Overall exhibitsServicePlus orientation in work attitudes and actions, for example, appearance, attendance, cooperation, timely and courteous response,and attentiveness.

Complete Office of the Registrar responsibilities quickly and accurately.Strive for high standards of performance in industry, initiative, punctuality, and appearance. Consistently demonstrate friendly,courteous behavior with students, parents, and counterparts. Promote team spirit & harmony. For more information, please contact ashlea.watley@ttu.edu. Apply online at https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/Cmx_Content.aspx?cpId=6

Posted:

2/15/2022



Originator:

Jaymie Pierce



Email:

jaymie.pierce@ttu.edu



Department:

Registrar





