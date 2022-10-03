7th Annual Ambassador’s Forum
“The Future of Global Diplomacy: Actors and Factors”
Public Event: Thursday, March 10, 2022 ? 5:30 PM
International Cultural Center
601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79409
This year’s panel of four distinguished, high-ranking former U.S. Diplomats will lead our discussion and address your questions and concerns about the U.S. and changes in the international arena.
For more information about the event go to:
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2022/7th-Annual-Ambassadors-Forum.php
Presented by the Texas Tech Office of International Affairs
and the American Academy of Diplomacy