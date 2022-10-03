7th Annual Ambassador’s Forum

“The Future of Global Diplomacy: Actors and Factors”

Thursday, March 10, 2022

TTU Staff/Faculty Discussion - Senate Room in the SUB at 3:00 PM

Public Forum - International Cultural Center Auditorium at 5:30 PM

This year’s panel of four distinguished, high-ranking former U.S. Diplomats will lead our discussion and address your questions and concerns about the U.S. and changes in the international arena.

For more information about the event go to:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2022/7th-Annual-Ambassadors-Forum.php

Presented by the Texas Tech Office of International Affairs

and the American Academy of Diplomacy