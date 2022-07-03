TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE Peer-Led Review Session - Face to Face, On Campus!
Supplemental Instructions offers a large selection of peer tutoring sessions in Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, Biology, Math, Finance, Accounting, and Mechanical Engineering. These sessions are held and led by students who have made A's in these courses and offer excellent study tips and test preparation.

Check e-mails frequently, as SI Leaders will send the time and days of their sessions to those enrolled. The Schedule can also be found on the TTU SI website. Students should bring an electronic device to the session to receive the electronic packet of material.
3/7/2022

Sarah Damron

Sarah.Damron@ttu.edu

Support Ops for Academic Retention


