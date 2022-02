Housing for summer 2022 will be located in West Village and Honors Hall. Sign-ups begin Tuesday, Feb. 15, for residents currently living in Honors Hall and West Village. All current and new student can sign up for summer housing starting Thursday, Feb. 17. 50% off for Honors Hall. For questions, please call University Student Housing at 806-742-2661 or visit us at housing.ttu.edu Posted:

2/11/2022



Originator:

Daniel Johnson



Email:

Daniel.Johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Departmental