We need people who are willing to be judges for the last couple of FIRST® Tech Challenge events for the West/Panhandle region of Texas! Judges are critical to the success of an FTC competition as they are needed to assign the assortment of FTC awards available to deserving teams, which are used to determine which teams will advance to the next level of competition. Judges get the benefit of meeting teams in the region, hearing their story and seeing what the teams have accomplished for the season! For the regional championship, the best of Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland, and El Paso will compete for a spot at the state and world championship!





Notes For Judging:

21 or older preferred, but can make exceptions.

Training will be provided.

While helpful, a technical background is not required, there are awards given to teams based on soft skills.

While also helpful, prior judging experience is not required, we will help you!

Schedule: WTX Regional Championship: In-Person Lubbock High School, 2/19/2022, 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM Sign Up Forms:

FTC WTX Regional Championship: https://forms.gle/2262PVH2kAQJmy7DA

If you have any questions over judging or volunteering for FTC, feel free to contact our FIRST Senior Mentor Garrett Smith at garrett.smith@firstinspires.org.



