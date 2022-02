Child Rights and You is a nonprofit organization at Texas Tech, and our aim is to raise awareness and money for underprivileged children in India and ensure they have a strong childhood. Our organization will be hosting a card making event on Saturday the 19th from 5-6 pm at the SUB in the Double T Room. We will be making cards for the children at the Children's Home! All are welcome to join and help make cards!





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.