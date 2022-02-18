International students (undergrad and/or grad) on F1 visa are needed to participate in a research study about healthcare communication issues of international students in the US.

This study will help us learn how international students can be provided better assistance on navigating the US healthcare system. The study aims at finding better ways of communicating health information to international students in the US so that their health literacy can be improved and they can feel empowered to make healthcare decisions.

You will be asked to participate virtually via Zoom in three rounds of this study, which include an interview, a task observation, and a focus group.

This research should only take 45 minutes for each of the rounds to complete. For each round you participate, you will receive a $10 Starbucks gift card.

This study has been approved by Texas Tech University's Institutional Review Board.

Interested participants should contact Akshata Balghare (She/her) at akshata.balghare@ttu.edu



