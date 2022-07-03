TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Taste of the Bayou at The Market

Join the culinary team at The Market in Stangel/Murdough for Taste of the Bayou! The menu includes Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, Crawfish Etouffee, Red Beans & Rice, and Beignets with honey. Get there before it's gone, while supplies last!


Taste of the Bayou | The Market at Stangel Murdough
March 10th & 11th
11 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 8 pm
While supplies last! *menu subject to change*

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @EatAtTexasTech

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
3/7/2022

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


Categories