Join the culinary team at The Market in Stangel/Murdough for Taste of the Bayou! The menu includes Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, Crawfish Etouffee, Red Beans & Rice, and Beignets with honey. Get there before it's gone, while supplies last!

Taste of the Bayou | The Market at Stangel Murdough



March 10th & 11th



11 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 8 pm



While supplies last! *menu subject to change*



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu