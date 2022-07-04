Join The Market at Stangel/Murdough for the build your own Raman Bar! Start with you choice of base between Tonkotsu Ramen, Shoyu Ramen, Miso Ramen. Your choice of pork or chicken, topped with green onion, spinach, Ajitsuke egg, Menma (marinated bamboo shoots), Kikurage (mushrooms).



Norman's Noodles

Thursday, April 7th & Friday, April 8th





11 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 8 pm

While supplies last and menu subject to change!







All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards.

