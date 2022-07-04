TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Norman's Noodles Ramen Bar at The Market at Stangel/Murdough
Join The Market at Stangel/Murdough for the build your own Raman Bar! Start with you choice of base between Tonkotsu Ramen, Shoyu Ramen, Miso Ramen. Your choice of pork or chicken, topped with green onion, spinach, Ajitsuke egg, Menma (marinated bamboo shoots), Kikurage (mushrooms).

Norman's Noodles
Thursday, April 7th & Friday, April 8th
11 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 8 pm
While supplies last and menu subject to change!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Posted:
4/4/2022

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 4/7/2022

Location:
The Market at Stangel/Murdough

