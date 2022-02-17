Interested in learning more about gender and its impacts on individual and family development? Register for HDFS 2300, Gender Development: Life Span Perspectives for Summer II. Students will receive an introduction to gender concepts, be exposed to social science theories and research, and will engage texts that can be difficult and/or controversial. Students who have taken this course in the past have described it as "fun, enlightening, challenging, useful for my day-to-day life." The course is offered online only for Summer II, and it will fulfill the multicultural requirement.