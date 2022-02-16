The Department of Psychological Sciences at TTU seeks participants (age 55 and older) for an online survey on how older adults perceive assistive technology. Participants must be age 55 or older and are currently employed in a job requiring manual labor. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve mediation or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.





Participants will receive $5 for up to 15 minutes of their time.





For more information or to volunteer, please email yvalentin@ttu.edu.





This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.