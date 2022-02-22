Join us for this FREE training event. Learn how to turn challenging situations with customers into positive outcomes! We will learn about excellence in customer service, handling difficult customers, difficult customer scenarios, practice active listening, & customer service etiquette. When: February 22, 2022

Time: 9:30am - 10:30am

Location: Online via Zoom REGISTER HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15685 If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or email ashton.darrow@ttu.edu. Posted:

2/17/2022



Originator:

Ashton Darrow



Email:

Ashton.Darrow@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Location:

Online via Zoom



Small Business Development Center

