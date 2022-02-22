Join us for this FREE training event.
Learn how to turn challenging situations with customers into positive outcomes!
We will learn about excellence in customer service, handling difficult customers, difficult customer scenarios, practice active listening, & customer service etiquette.
When: February 22, 2022
Time: 9:30am - 10:30am
Location: Online via Zoom
REGISTER HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15685
If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or email ashton.darrow@ttu.edu.