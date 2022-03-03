FMI Public Speaker Series Featuring Randall Holcombe

The Rise of Political Capitalism – March 3

The Free Market Institute welcomes Prof. Randall Holcombe, DeVoe Moore Professor of Economics at Florida State University, to present a public lecture on ‘The Rise of Political Capitalism.’ The lecture will take place on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 5:30 – 6:30 PM, in the Rawls College of Business Administration Multipurpose Room NW112 (703 Flint Ave., Lubbock, TX, 79409), on the Texas Tech University campus.

The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.

Event parking will be available in TTU Lots R23, located north of the Rawls College of Business. Register your vehicle at the following link: Parking Registration.

About the Program

Problems associated with cronyism, corporatism, and policies that favor the elite over the masses have received increasing attention in recent years. Political Capitalism explains that what people often view as the result of corruption and unethical behavior are symptoms of a distinct system of political economy. The symptoms of political capitalism are often viewed as the result of government intervention in a market economy, or as attributes of a capitalist economy itself.

Drawing research from his book, Political Capitalism: How Economic and Political Power Is Made and Maintained (2018), Prof. Randall Holcombe combines well-established theories in economics and the social sciences to show that political capitalism is not a mixed economy, or government intervention in a market economy, or some intermediate step between capitalism and socialism.

After developing the economic theory of political capitalism, he goes on to explain how changes in political ideology have facilitated the growth of political capitalism, and what can be done to redirect public policy back toward the public interest.

For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.