Want to learn about study abroad?

A Study Abroad Counselor will be at the SUB West Plaza (between the SUB and Library) today from 11:30am-1:30pm. Got a quick question about study abroad and not sure where to turn? Stop by today to get the answers you need.

Study Abroad at the SUB Time: 11:30am-1:30pm Location: SUB West Plaza (between the SUB and Library)

Questions: Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu. Reminder: Applications for summer 2022 study abroad are due March 1! Don't delay! Complete your application today. Posted:

2/23/2022



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 2/23/2022



Location:

SUB West Plaza



Categories

Academic