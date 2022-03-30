The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication and Institute for Latina/o Studies are pleased to announce the 7th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium to be held in-person and via Zoom on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The symposium will feature research and creative work related to Hispanic/Latinx issues by Texas Tech faculty, staff, and students (graduate and undergraduate) working in any discipline. Collaborative work is welcome. Special sessions will be organized for the presentation of student work. We are pleased to feature a lunchtime keynote address by Regina Montoya, JD.

We invite proposals for panel sessions, workshops and presentations on symposium-related themes. Please submit a title and 250-word (maximum) abstract of your proposal or finished work via email to javimora@ttu.edu by Monday, March 7, 2022.



